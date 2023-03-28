Harris, Bailey claim Class 4 girls hoops top honors

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton's big season on the girls basketball court ended with a state championship and two key pieces to that title are pulling in some top honors.

Senior guard Kennedy Harris was named Class 4 State Player of the Year on Tuesday, while Crabbers' head coach Shanda Bailey pulled in Coach of the Year accolades.

Harris was one of the top scorers in the state this season, posting 31.4 points per game. The George Mason commit helped Hampton to the state crown with 31 points in the title game, a 75-63 win over Pulaski County. She also earned All-State First Team recognition after a second team honor in 2022.

Bailey led the Crabbers to a 23-4 record and their fourth state championship. They played their best basketball at the right time, including a win over defending state champion King's Fork in the state semifinals. Hampton also claimed state crowns in 2001, 2007 and shared the title in 2020.