Hasty named Division III National Softball Player of the Year

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Kaitlyn Hasty has re-written the Christopher Newport softball record books during her career in Newport News. She's added another first.

The senior first baseman was named National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III National Player of the Year, the first Captain player to pull in that honor. Hasty was also the program's first ever three-time All-American.

The Western Branch product put together an exceptional campaign, hitting .414 with 12 doubles, a national-leading 19 home runs and 67 RBI. Her 53 career round-trippers mark a new program record. Hasty paced CNU to a 47-1 record and the Captains' first national championship.

Hasty was the National Freshman of the Year in 2019 and elevated the program ever since her arrival on campus.

Head coach Keith Parr announced following the national championship win that Hasty's No. 27 will be retired at some point during the 2023 campaign.