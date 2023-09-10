Heartbreaking loss spoils Virginia's emotional first home game since November shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WTKR) — It was a day many knew was needed. The first step in the healing process.

On Saturday, the University of Virginia football playing its first game at home since the shooting deaths of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry last November. After grabbing an 11-point lead going into the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers gave up 12 unanswered points to James Madison to drop a heartbreaking 36-35 game.

Before kickoff with JMU, the University held a pregame ceremony to honor the families of the three players. A permanent memorial recognizing the numbers 1, 15, and 41 was unveiled in one endzone while plaques honoring each player were put at UVA's Legend Walk in the other endzone.

A video tribute narrated by Samuel L. Jackson honed in on the rallying cry "UVA Strong", a motto emblazoned on thousands of shirts of fans at Scott Stadium. Paratroopers dropped into the stadium with pennants showing each of three players' numbers, flags that were given to the families after the ceremony.

"I thought it was it was an awesome, awesome moment, done very, very well and, you know, set a great example for honoring the lives of young men who were who were lost to soon," said Virginia head coach Tony Elliott.

Mike Hollins, a graduate running back who survived a gunshot wound in last November's shooting, led the team out of the tunnel with a "UVA Strong" flag in front of a crowd of 56,508 people.

"These are kids that we didn't personally know but you feel like you did," said longtime UVA fan and tailgater Greg Wells. "I think it's time to start healing. Hopefully this will be a big first step in not forgetting, but in healing."

After the game kicked off, the Dukes jumped out to a 17-7 lead. Just before half, Hollins plunged his way in for a touchdown that sparked an emotional roar from Cavalier fans and seemed to light a spark in the Wahoo offense.

On the first play of the third quarter, first-time starting quarterback Anthony Colandrea found Kobe Pace wide open for a touchdown to give UVA a 21-17 advantage.

The Cavaliers would take a 35-24 lead after Hollins found paydirt for the second time just before the end of the third quarter.

Just three minutes into the final frame, however, the game was delayed for more than an hour because of inclement weather. After returning to the field, the Dukes found momentum and never gave it back. JMU scored the contest's final 12 points, including Kaelon Black's 10-yard touchdown catch, stunning the Scott Stadium crowd.

"Unfortunately, the game of football, you know, it’s not a game of deserve,” coach Tony Elliott said. “It’s about what you are and today, unfortunately, we didn’t make enough plays. We weren’t a disciplined enough football team to win. But we’ll respond."

The freshman Colondrea passed for 377 yards and two touchdowns in his debut under center in college, filling in for the injured Tony Muskett. JMU's Jordan McCloud passed for 224 yards with his lone scoring throw ultimately becoming the game-winner.

Virginia's on a short week, returning to action on Friday night to face Maryland on the road. It's the first matchup between the two old rivals since 2013.