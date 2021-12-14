Heinicke nurses knee, elbow; hopes to be ready Sunday

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- Taylor Heinicke will continue to be the Washington Football Team's starting quarterback. He just has to be healthy enough to keep the role.

Heinicke exited Sunday's 27-20 loss to Dallas in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. Rivera reaffirmed that the former Monarch would remain the starter as long as he can play following the game. The head coach provided an update on Monday.

"Taylor is a little sore today, obviously," Rivera said. "We'll continue to monitor him."

While the Old Dominion product was forced out of the game because of a knee issue, it was actually his throwing elbow that was bothering him more. Heinicke was seen with trainers on the sidelines multiple times getting work done on the elbow and he mentioned it was giving him trouble after a first half hit.

"He was pretty sore though afterwards," Rivera said on Monday. "He threw that deep ball to Terry that was almost caught by Terry, which was almost another tremendous play that he made. Then he threw the other one to Cam Sims for the touchdown. It was sore, but I don't think it affected his ability to throw the ball down field."

Washington's loss to the Cowboys dropped its record to 6-7 and snapped the burgundy and gold's four game winning streak. The football team continues to cling to the seventh and final NFC playoff spot with four games remaining. Washington visits Philadelphia on Sunday for a 1:00 PM kickoff.

Heinicke completed 11 of his 25 pass attempts on Sunday for 122 yards, throwing for one touchdown and an interception. His first quarter fumble was recovered by Dorance Armstrong and returned for a 37 yard touchdown, giving Dallas an 18-0 lead.

Kyle Allen took Heinicke's place in the fourth quarter, leading Washington on a touchdown drive, but his fumble late in the fourth quarter gave the Cowboys the ball back with a 27-20 lead and they were able to bleed out the clock.

