Heinicke returns to 'home away from home' to host 10th annual football camp

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — The life of a National Football League player is almost always going to include one thing: change. From new teammates to move to another organization, consistency is almost never afforded from year to year.

Former Old Dominion star quarterback Taylor Heinicke knows that better than most.

It's why the Falcons signal caller always looks forward to the weekend he returns to the 757.

"Norfolk and Virginia beach is my second home, it's my home away from home," he said. "So I just want to give back."

For the tenth year, Heinicke did just that on Saturday hosting his annual football camp for elementary and middle schoolers at Norfolk Christian Schools. The former Monarch, along with several youth coaches and a few current ODU players, guided several hundred students through numerous drills before breaking out into 7-on-7 games.

It's a tradition the host wasn't sure would become an annual camp when it originally started.

"I remember the first one and it wasn't as organized, not as many kids," Heinicke said. "Fast forward ten years and it's unfortunate but we sometimes have to turn down kids because it's getting too big."

During drills, the quarterback making sure to meet each camper and sign autographs while offering a little advice for their journeys.

"Hopefully, if we just inspire one or two of them we feel like we did a good job," he said.

Heinicke is currently in middle of a very busy and chaotic offseason with the Falcons. After signing with his hometown team in the 2023 offseason, he threw for 890 yards and five touchdowns in five games for Atlanta last season.

The team signed Kirk Cousins during free agency, then made the move to draft Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth selection in the 2024 NFL Draft in April.

"I think it was a surprise to a lot of people about our first round draft pick," he said, "but at the same time, you just deal with it and go on from there."

He'll be playing under a new coach in Raheem Morris this season. The former Commanders quarterback says he still feels comfortable with the team after conversations with coaches and front office members.

"This isn't the first rodeo. This has happened to me two, three, four times," Heinicke said. "So you just control what you can control, try to be the best teammate you can be, and see what happens."

Heinicke is set to be part of Atlanta's mandatory minicamp from June 10-12, which will be the start of his tenth season playing in the NFL.

"If someone told me when I was 18, 'Hey, you're going to be playing in the NFL for ten plus years,' I would have taken it in a heartbeat," he said. "Coaching changes, things that happen there and when you draft guys, it sucks. But it's been a blessing and it's been a lot of fun."