Heinicke savors time back at Old Dominion before new chapter with Falcons begins

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — As Old Dominion finished playing its annual spring game on Saturday, Taylor Heinicke watched from the stands inside S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The former Monarch quarterback, who still holds multiple school career passing records, was back in town to help promote and celebrate fundraising efforts by Priority Automotive Charities. This year's Charity Bowl raised more than $840,000 to help benefit 54 children's charities throughout Hampton Roads.

"Everytime ODU asks me to come back up or there's an event going on, I love to come back," Heinicke said. "This is the place that made my dreams come true, so I love coming back here and supporting any way I can."

A chance to get back to a little normal after a whirlwind of an offseason saw the former Commanders quarterback sign with the Falcons.

"Wanted to be back in D.C. Unfortunately, that didn't happen but Atlanta is home," he said. Heinicke grew up just 30 minutes outside of the city. "Get to be around family, live in my own house."

Heinicke started nine games for Washington, throwing for 1,859 yards and 12 touchdowns. He helped lead Washington to a 5-3-1 record, getting to the doorstep of the postseason. Two games before the season ended, Heinicke was pulled from the starting job in favor of a returning Carson Wentz.

Even though he's going home, he's reminiscent on the good times in the burgundy and gold.

"A lot of ODU fans are Commander fans. Definitely will miss that aspect of it," Heinicke said. "Definitely miss that locker room, great locker room of guys."

Even though he'll be a bit farther away, the former ODU quarterback still plans to chat with the team when he can. With the silver and blue going through a quarterback competition with Grant Wilson and Jack Shields, Heincike has plenty of advice to give.

"Some things may not go your way at first," he said. "There's some decisions you may not agree with but you can keep working hard. When your number is called, just make sure you go out there and make the most of it."