Heinicke set to resume starting QB role with Wentz sidelined

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- Taylor Heinicke has been in this situation before as a back-up quarterback. Now he'll once again be called upon to lead the Washington offense after an injury to the starter.

The Commanders announced on Monday night that Carson Wentz had undergone successful surgery on a fractured finger suffered in Thursday's win over Chicago. He will immediately begin rehab and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the team's statement, though no timetable was given. NFL Network reported that Wentz will miss four to six weeks, while the Washington Post said that the team has yet to decide if it will put the starting quarterback on injured reserve.

Heinicke started 15 games in 2021 after taking over for Ryan Fitzpatrick late in the second quarter of a season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He threw for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions last season. Washington opted to upgrade at quarterback during the offseason, viewing the former Monarch as a very suitable back-up.

Through six games, Wentz has thrown for 1,489 yards, completing 10 touchdown passes and tossing six interceptions. This is the quarterback's seventh NFL season, though he's only played a full campaign in three of those years.

Ron Rivera will address the media on Tuesday, which is when official word of Heinicke's designation as the starter this week is expected. Rookie Sam Howell is the other quarterback on the roster. The team selected him in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Heinicke set 36 program records during his time at Old Dominion and is the school's leader in single season and career passing yards and touchdowns. He is one of just 20 Division I quarterbacks all-time to pass for 10,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards.

The former Monarch said during OTA's that he expected to be the back-up quarterback this season, though did spend the offseason working on his arm strength, among other things.

Heinicke and the Commanders host the Packers on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM.