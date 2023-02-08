Henderson named new Hampton Director of Athletics

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton University's search for an athletic director has come to a close as the Pirates enter a new chapter in their program.

Anthony Henderson Sr. was announced as Hampton's Director of Athletics on Wednesday, replacing Eugene Marshall, who left to take the same position at Binghamton University. Henderson will begin his role on February 27, overseeing 18 Pirate athletic programs.

The new leader of HU athletics comes to the Tidewater area from Yale, where he was most recently the Deputy Director of Athletics. Henderson led the charge to generate revenue and extend the Bulldogs' brand messaging. He is also no stranger to the 757 when it comes to his professional work, with previous stops at Old Dominion and William & Mary and the MEAC.

Henderson is also familiar with Hampton, attending the university as a student. He's returning to his alma mater, where he played football for the Pirates at defensive back, leading them to two MEAC regular season championships.