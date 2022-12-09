Henderson pulls in ODU's first ever FBS All-American honor

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Jason Henderson made plenty of history during the 2022 season and now he's adding a first for the Old Dominion program.

Henderson was named second team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America on Friday. He becomes the first Monarch to ever pull in an FBS All-American honor.

The sophomore linebacker leads the country with 186 tackles, 49 ahead of his nearest competitor. His tackle total set a new Old Dominion record and a new single season Sun Belt Conference record. Henderson tallied double digits in tackles in 11 of his 12 games this season and is the only player in the country to tally 20-plus tackles in multiple contests.

While he's the first FBS All-American in program history, Henderson becomes the tenth overall All-American to wear the silver and blue.

Old Dominion finished the 2022 campaign with a 3-9 record, 2-6 in the Sun Belt.