Henderson to redshirt 2024 season

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Jason Henderson has not played since Old Dominion's season opener and it's possible that Monarch fans will not see him on the field for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.

Head coach Ricky Rahne announced Monday that Henderson will redshirt this season, maintaining a year of eligibility. Henderson sustained a severe knee injury during last year's season finale against Georgia State and had worked back to be ready for the kickoff of 2024. Rahne said that rehabs aren't all 100 percent the same and that Henderson is still "working through some things."

"We've got to make sure that we're putting him and our team in the best position to succeed," the head coach noted. "We don't want to put him at a disadvantage situation and risk anything for him and we also want to make sure our team is being put in the position where we're going to win games."

Henderson saw limited snaps in Old Dominion's contest at South Carolina, picking up three total tackles. The First-Team All-American led the country in tackles per game last year with 14.2 and paced the nation with 186 total tackles in 2022, 39 tackles ahead of the field.

"He's a competitor and it's tough for him," Rahne said. "It's one of those situations where he wants to be out there with his teammates and he wants to play the game that he loves."

A redshirt designation does not necessarily mean Henderson will miss the entire season. Players can participate in up to four games and still keep their redshirt capability and Rahne did not outright shoot down the All-American linebacker's return. Rahne said Monday that he does not want to put any pressure on Henderson to return prematurely.

"If he gets to a point where he's ready, great," he said. "At this point, he's going to redshirt. That's what we know and we'll cross that bridge if we get to it."

Despite not being able to play, Henderson is still a big part of the team. He's been a staple on the sideline and has been one of his teammates' biggest cheerleaders.

"He's trying to help his teammates and talk to them and do those sort of things, while also, he's got to continue to work on making sure he's getting himself back into shape," the head coach remarked. "It's a fine line. It's a balance."

The Monarchs return home Saturday for a homecoming match-up against Texas State. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM.