Heritage High School puts sports on pause

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Heritage High School has postponed or cancelled all athletic events for the time being following the shooting at the high school on September 20.

The school's athletic director, Michael Gardner, confirmed to News 3 that all sports, including all practices and games, have been called off until further notice. That includes Thursday's scheduled football game with Gloucester. No make-up date has been determined.

The Hurricanes have postponed two varsity football contests as the school continues to heal and recover. The school continues temporary virtual learning.

