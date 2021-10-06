Heritage High School to resume sports this week

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Heritage High School will resume athletics this week, with the support of a crisis team.

The announcement was made as part of a presentation during a school board meeting on Tuesday night. The resumption of other extracurricular activities has yet to be finalized.

Heritage cancelled all practices and games until further notice following the shooting at the high school on September 20.

This Thursday's scheduled varsity football game against Menchville has been postponed, marking the third contest called off for the Hurricanes. Their next scheduled game is Friday, October 15, when they're slated to host Warwick.

This is a developing story and we will bring you the latest details here on wtkr.com.