Heritage valedictorian, salutatorian shine in class, competition

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- The ideal student-athlete excels in both areas and two Heritage seniors are shining examples of the term, standing out in the classroom and on the court and field.

You can find Mya Vincent in the gym. She found volleyball prior to her junior year and immediately was hooked on the sport. In just two years, she worked her way up to earning a starting spot and being elected team captain.

"Just the energy on the court and how they would dive," Vincent said about what jumped out at her about volleyball. "I just thought it was so cool so I thought I would just give it a try."

If you take a short walk down the hall from the gym and out the back of the school, you'll find soccer practice in full force during spring afternoons. That's where Jean Rivera gets his kicks, playing a sport he also was drawn to as a junior.

"It was kind of out of the blue," Rivera recalled. "My friends were going to try out and asked if I'd like to join them and I just fell in love after that."

Both seniors learned the ABC's of their respective sports, perhaps a little later than some of their peers. In the classroom, however, they've had their ABC's down since learning their actual ABC's. Vincent is the Hurricanes' Class of 2024 valedictorian, with Rivera close behind as salutatorian.

"I enjoy doing schoolwork and learning new things every day," Rivera said.

"My parents didn't graduate from college," pointed out Vincent. "I want to be that generational curse-breaker."

Both standout students noted that school has been helped out by sports. They've been utilizing skills they've learned in competition and applying them in the classroom.

"Teamwork," Rivera offered as an example. "When you find something that's hard to understand, it's good to have somebody to reach out to who can help you."

"It helped me develop my interpersonal skills and being able to talk to different people, being more confident," added Vincent about volleyball.

That confidence carries over to all aspects of being a high school senior. Those activities need balancing, but the two seem to have that down to a science.

"Not procrastinating, writing down what I have to do, making a schedule for myself," Vincent said of how she manages her schedule. "Also God, having to refresh my spirit."

"Taking advantage of time during my classes, just getting my work done," added Rivera. "Out here, it's playing soccer."

Mya will attend Old Dominion in the fall and major in Elementary Education. She plans to try out for the Monarchs' volleyball team. Jean has not determined where he will attend college yet, but mentioned Virginia, Virginia Tech and Old Dominion as potential landing spots. He plans to major in Mechanical Engineering and hopes to play club soccer. Both are getting ready to master the ABC's of college and beyond.

"I never would have thought I would be the valedictorian, even though it was a long-term goal of mine," said Vincent. "I just stayed consistent, I stayed disciplined and I stayed in God's word."