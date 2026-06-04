Hickory punches state tournament ticket with region semifinal win over Ocean Lakes

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Hickory boys soccer rolled through the Southeastern District. Now the Hawks are one win away from grabbing the region title that eluded them in 2025.

The Hawks held off Ocean Lakes, 2-1, in the Region 5A semifinal Wednesday night, punching their ticket to the state tournament and earning a spot in Friday's region title game, where top-seeded Hickory will face Floyd Kellam.

Aiden Carr got the scoring started with a first half goal that sent the Hawks into halftime with a 1-0 lead. Nathan Rizor's second half score doubled Hickory's advantage.

The Dolphins made it interesting when Logan Wright connected on a penalty kick with under eight minutes remaining in the match, but that's as close as Ocean Lakes would get.

Kellam reached the regional championship game with a 5-0 win over Frank Cox on Wednesday.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.