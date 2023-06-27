High School Football America ranks Phoebus in nation's Top 300

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Plenty of Hampton Roads high school football teams will enter the 2023 season with high expectations. Phoebus will be trying to keep rolling as kings of the commonwealth.

The Phantoms were included as one of the Top 300 high school teams in the country in High School Football America's preseason rankings that were released Tuesday. They came in at the No. 299 spot and are one of three teams from Virginia to make the list.

Jeremy Blunt's squad finished 2022 with a perfect 15-0 record and claimed its second consecutive state championship. Phoebus is 29-1 since the fall of 2021 with it's only defeat coming at Oscar Smith in its 2021 regular season finale.

The Phantoms will waste no time getting started this season, opening up against the Tigers on the road on September 1. Phoebus was able to avenge its loss to Oscar Smith last year, a 56-0 trouncing in its final regular season contest at Darling Stadium.

While the program's previous two state titles came at the Class 3 level, Phoebus will jump up to Class 4 for the upcoming campaign.

Joining the Phantoms in the Top 300 from the state are Highland Springs (73) and Freedom-Woodbridge (293).