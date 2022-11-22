High school football regional finals set for Friday and Saturday

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Eight area teams are three wins away from hoisting state championships and are looking to take the next step this weekend. Phoebus continues its quest for back-to-back state championships, headlining a handful of match-ups between local teams in regional championship games.

Region 6A:

(4) Western Branch @ (3) Manchester- Saturday, 2:00

Region 5A:

(2) Kempsville @ (1) Green Run- Friday, 7:00

Region 5B:

(2) Nansemond River @ (1) Maury- Friday, 7:00

Region 4A:

(2) King's Fork vs. (1) Warwick @ Todd Stadium- Friday, 7:00

Region 3A:

(3) Lake Taylor vs. (1) Phoebus @ Darling Stadium- Saturday, 2:00

Region 2A:

(3) Poquoson @ (1) King William- Friday, 7:00