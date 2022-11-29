High school football semifinals set for Saturday

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After claiming regional championships last week, six area high school football teams hit the field in state semifinal match-ups this Saturday.

Western Branch captured its first region title since 2002 with a win over Manchester and will travel to Freedom-Woodbridge for the Class 6 state semifinal. The Bruins are 11-2 with losses to King's Fork and Oscar Smith by a combined nine points. They'll face an Eagles team that is 13-0 and has set a new VHSL record for points scored in a season of 835, eclipsing the mark of 819 set by Hampton in 1996 and Manchester in 2018. Western Branch and Freedom kick off at 3:00 on Saturday.

Class 5 will feature a rematch of Hampton Roads powerhouses as Green Run and Maury collide in the state semifinal for the second straight year. The Stallions come in with a 13-0 record while the Commodores are 9-1, only falling by a touchdown in their opener to New Bern (NC). The 2021 showdown saw Maury pull away for a 35-7 win. The Class 5 contest will kick off on Saturday at 2:00 on Green Run's home field.

Warwick looks to continue its dream season as it hits the road to face unbeaten Dinwiddie for a trip to the Class 4 championship game. The Raiders took down King's Fork last Friday to claim the Region 4A crown, their first region crown in 32 years, and now set their sights on a traditional Richmond-area power. Warwick's lone setback came early in the season, a 25-0 defeat to Phoebus. The Raiders and Generals get going at 2:00 on Saturday.

Speaking of the Phantoms, Phoebus takes its home field for one final time in 2022 when its hosts Brentsville District on Saturday at 2:00 at Darling Stadium. The program is just two wins shy of claiming back-to-back state championships. Jeremy Blunt and company are 13-0 and have dominated every opponent in its path this season. They're riding an 18-game winning streak dating back to the 2021 campaign. Brentsville enters the Class 3 state semifinal 11-1.

Poquoson has caught fire at just the right time and pulled off some upsets en route to the Class 2 state semifinal. The Islanders took down King William to claim the Region 2A title last Friday night and now takes a shot at Central Woodstock, which comes in with an 11-2 mark. Poquoson is 9-4 and hits the road for the semifinal, which begins at 2:00 on Saturday.