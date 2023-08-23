High school football set to kick off in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Friday night lights will be turned back on this week as the high school football season opens in Southeastern Virginia. Several teams will hit the field on Thursday before a bulk of the action takes place on Friday night.

Green Run and Kempsville headline Thursday's action. The Stallions have owned the Beach District and Region 5A for the last two seasons and have been the thorn in the sides of the Chiefs. Kempsville's only four losses since the 2021 campaign have come to Green Run, twice in regional title match-ups. The two rivals open the season on the Chiefs' home field at 7:00 PM.

Region 6A champion Western Branch will also kick off its season on Thursday, hosting Menchville.

Friday's Game of the Week will pit Granby against Denbigh. Both teams struggled last year, limping to 0-10 finishes, but with new coaches, more numbers and more energy, both feel like things can turn around in 2023. Kendal Jefferson takes the reins of the Comets and tripled the number of players on the roster. Legendary coach Tommy Reamon will lead his first game as the Patriots head man, a team that was outscored 453-6 in 2022.

Oscar Smith will travel to Hermitage outside of Richmond and Indian River will host traditional power Varina on Friday as well.

Sports With home field back, Nansemond River eyes next step Marc Davis

Sports News 3 Countdown to Kickoff: Energy, numbers return to Granby with new coach Marc Davis

Sports News 3 Countdown to Kickoff: Reamon returns in hopes of Denbigh revival Marc Davis

Thursday:

Menchville @ Western Branch- 6:00

Ocean Lakes @ Landstown- 7:00

Bayside @ Salem- 7:00

Floyd Kellam @ First Colonial- 7:00

Princess Anne @ Frank Cox- 7:00

Green Run @ Kempsville- 7:00

Spotsylvania @ Lafayette- 7:00

Friday:

Windsor @ Arcadia- 6:00

Rappahannock @ Nandua- 6:00

North Cross @ Nansemond-Suffolk- 6:00

Currituck @ Norfolk Academy- 6:30

Warwick @ Grassfield- 7:00

Oscar Smith @ Hermitage- 7:00

Varina @ Indian River- 7:00

Denbigh @ Granby- 7:00

Bethel @ Nansemond River- 7:00

Gloucester @ Kecoughtan- 7:00

Hampton @ Woodside- 7:00

King's Fork @ Churchland- 7:00

Nottoway @ Jamestown- 7:00

Smithfield @ Norview- 7:00

Warhill @ Manor- 7:00

Grafton @ I.C. Norcom- 7:00

Petersburg @ Booker T. Washington- 7:00

Northampton @ Bruton- 7:00

Southampton @ Poquoson- 7:00

Atlantic Shores @ Isle of Wight Academy- 7:00

Catholic @ First Flight- 7:00

Fredericksburg Christian @ Portsmouth Christian- 7:00

Norfolk Christian @ Manteo- 7:00

Saturday:

Tabb @ Heritage- 12:00

Camden (NJ) @ Lake Taylor- 1:00