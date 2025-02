High school region basketball tournament schedules set

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Area high school basketball teams will begin their quests for state crowns next week as region tournaments tip off around Hampton Roads.

The Woodside and Hampton boys, along with the Princess Anne girls, are looking to defend their state championships from 2024. Below are the latest schedules:

BOYS

Region 6A:

Quarterfinals:

(8) Western Branch @ (1) Oscar Smith- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

(7) Cosby @ (2) Landstown- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

Semifinals:

Thursday @ higher seeds

Championship:

Saturday @ TBD

Region 5A:

Quarterfinals:

(8) Hickory @ (1) Green Run- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

(5) Frank Cox @ (4) Princess Anne- Tuesday, 7:00 PM

(7) First Colonial @ (2) Floyd Kellam- Tuesday, 7:00 PM

(6) Kempsville @ (3) Indian River- Tuesday, 7:00 PM

Semifinals:

Thursday @ higher seeds

Championship:

@ Floyd Kellam- Saturday, 4:00 PM

Region 5B:

Quarterfinals:

(8) Bethel @ (1) Woodside- Monday, 7:00 PM

(5) Nansemond River @ (4) Norview- Monday, 5:30 PM

(7) Granby @ (2) Maury- Monday, 7:00 PM

(6) Kecoughtan @ (3) King's Fork- Monday, 7:00 PM

Semifinals:

@ Norview- Thursday, 5:30 PM and 7:00 PM

Championship:

@ Norview- Friday, 7:00 PM

Region 4A:

Quarterfinals:

(5) Warhill vs. (4) Churchland @ Denbigh- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

(6) Manor @ (3) Denbigh- Tuesday, 7:30 PM

Semifinals:

Warhill/Churchland @ (1) Smithfield- Thursday, 6:00 PM

Manor/Denbigh vs. (2) Hampton @ Smithfield- Thursday, 7:00 PM

Championship:

@ Manor- Saturday, 6:00 PM

Region 3A:

First round:

(9) Colonial Heights @ (8) Lakeland- Monday, 7:00 PM

(12) York @ (5) Petersburgh- Monday, 7:00 PM

(10) I.C. Norcom @ (7) Grafton- Monday, 6:00 PM

(11) Tabb @ (6) Lafayette- Monday, 7:00 PM

Quarterfinals:

Colonial Heights/Lakeland @ (1) New Kent- Tuesday, TBD

York/Petersburg @ (4) Heritage- Tuesday, TBD

I.C. Norcom/Grafton @ (2) Hopewell- Tuesday, TBD

Tabb/Lafayette @ (3) Lake Taylor- Tuesday, TBD

Semifinals:

Thursday @ higher seeds

Championship:

Friday @ higher seed

Region 2A:

Quarterfinals:

(5) Arcadia @ (4) Southampton- Tuesday, TBD

Nandua/Nottway @ (2) Bruton- Tuesday, TBD

Semifinals:

Thursday @ higher seeds

Championship:

Friday @ TBD

GIRLS

Region 6A:

Quarterfinals:

(6) Highland Springs @ (3) Grassfield- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

(7) Western Branch @ (2) Manchester- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

Semifinals:

Thursday @ higher seeds

Championship:

Friday @ higher seed

Region 5A:

Quarterfinals:

(8) Great Bridge @ (1) Princess Anne- Tuesday, 5:30 PM

(5) Salem @ (4) Indian River- Tuesday, 5:30 PM

(7) Green Run @ (2) Floyd Kellam- Tuesday, 5:30 PM

(6) Ocean Lakes @ (3) Deep Creek- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

Semifinals:

Thursday @ higher seeds

Championship:

@ Floyd Kellam- Saturday, 2:00 PM

Region 5B:

Quarterfinals:

(8) Bethel @ (1) Menchville- Monday, 7:00 PM

(5) Nansemond River @ (4) Woodside- Monday, 5:30 PM

(6) Warwick @ (3) Maury- Monday, 5:30 PM

(7) Granby @ (2) King's Fork- Monday, 5:30 PM

Semifinals:

@ Norview- Wednesday, 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM

Championship:

@ Norview- Friday, 5:30 PM

Region 4A:

Quarterfinals:

(5) Smithfield vs. (4) Gloucester @ Smithfield- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

(6) Churchland @ (3) Warhill- Tuesday, 7:30 PM

Semifinals:

@ Manor- Thursday, 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Championship:

@ Manor- Friday, 6:00 PM

Region 3A:

First Round

(9) Lakeland @ (8) Heritage- Monday, 7:00 PM

(12) York @ (5) Lake Taylor- Monday, 7:00 PM

(11) Colonial Heights @ (6) Tabb- Monday, 6:00 PM

Quarterfinals:

Lakeland/Heritage @ (1) Grafton- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

York/Lake Taylor @ (4) I.C. Norcom- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

Colonial Heights/Tabb @ (3) Lafayette- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

Semifinals:

Thursday @ higher seeds

Championship:

Friday @ higher seed

Region 2A:

Quarterfinals:

Southampton/Windsor @ (1) Prince Edward- Tuesday, TBD

(5) Amelia @ (4) Poquoson- Tuesday, TBD

(6) Arcadia @ (3) John Marshall- Tuesday, TBD

Nandua/Bruton @ (2) Greensville County- Tuesday, TBD

Semifinals:

Thursday @ higher seeds

Championship:

Friday @ higher seed