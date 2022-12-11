Highland Springs hands Maury second straight state title loss

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — A year after losing to Stone Bridge on the final play of the 2021 Class 5 title game, Maury got its chance to step on that same stage and get redemption.

Instead, the Commodores will have to wait another season for that opportunity.

Maury threw three interceptions, all in the first half, and gave up 315 yards of offense to unbeaten Highland Springs in a 33-19 loss.

"We didn't obtain the goal that we set out," McCain said. "The only other thing to do is learn from it and finish next time."

"I've been here twice already, and I've lost both times," said running back Melvin Lowe, who rushed for 100 yards in the game. "Both of them hurt. I don't want to feel that no more, we don't want to feel that no more."

Mario Miller tossed a touchdown pass to Josh Powell in the second quarter to give Dyrri McCain's team a 7-6 lead. After that, however, Maury surrendered 20 unanswered points to go down 26-7 in the third quarter.

KT Seay scored twice in the second half, once on a 65-yard kickoff return in the third quarter and again on a 49-yard catch and run in the fourth quarter.

The Commodores were without quarterback and linebacker Kendall Daniels, and Duke running back commit Peyton Jones was limited to just a few second half snaps, hobbled by an ankle injury suffered in the semifinal matchup against Green Run.

"It's no excuse," McCain said. "Guys aren't going to last the whole entire game for 13, 14, 15 games. It's no excuse. We came to show up, they came to show up, they played better than us today."

Maury finishes its season at 10-2.