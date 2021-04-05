Hogfarmers, Bob Earley Memorial Golf Tournament raise money for families fighting pediatric cancer

SUFFOLK, Va. - Many gathered at the Suffolk Golf Course on Saturday to raise money for families battling pediatric cancer.

The Hogfarmers, a foundation formed by Washington super-fans, aims to elevate the mental, social, and emotional well-being of children and their families affected by pediatric cancer. The group teamed up with the third annual Bob Earley Memorial Golf Tournament, which was created in memory of "Big Bob" Earley, who passed away suddenly three years ago from a heart attack.

"We've just kinda come together and try to raise money for good foundations that have a background with helping children," Earley's son, Bobby Earley, said. "That was one of the most important things for my father when he was alive."

"We usually contact the families of children who are going through pediatric cancer and just try to get to know them a little bit," Hogfarmers co-founder Chris Bryant said. "We'll send them personalized gifts, we'll send them boxes with toys and just any type of personal support that we can show them. Pre COVID we would go visit the children and just anything we can do to help the families."

Saturday's event raised more than $18 thousand dollars.

If you want to make a donation to the Hogfarmers foundation, you can do so here: http://hogfarmerscharity.org/index.php/donate/

The costs associated with childhood diseases are staggering and donations help to alleviate the families' costs in any way that helps.