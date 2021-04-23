Hokies' Mike Young the VaSID Coach of the Year, Keve Aluma named first-team all-state

LEXINGTON, Va. - Virginia Tech men's basketball forward Keve Aluma and head coach Mike Young earned Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) honors on Friday, as Aluma was named first-team all-state and Young was tabbed Coach of the Year in the university division.

The honor marks Aluma and Young's first time earning VaSID honors, which is voted on by sports information directors in the state of Virginia. VaSID names 44 all-state teams in 23 sports each year, as well as an academic all-state squad and an all-sports champion in both the university and college divisions.

Aluma averaged quite the stat line his redshirt junior season, averaging 15.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.7 steals per game. He led the team in points and rebounds a contest.

The 6-foot-7 stretch-four has earned some other honors this past season, too, with being named first-team NABC All-District II, USBWA All-District III Team and a second-team All-ACC selection.

Young, who was named ACC Coach of the Year, picks up another Coach of the Year award, marking his third this season, with him also earning USBWA District III Coach of the Year. In early March, he was named to the Naismith Trophy Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List, with being just one of 15 coaches named to the prestigious list.

The Radford native led the Hokies to the NCAA Tournament in just his second year with the program, making him the fastest coach in school history to do so. He led Tech to being a perfect 4-0 against the AP's Top 25 at the time of the game and tying its highest seed earned in the ACC Tournament, a No. 3 seed.

Co-Players of the Year

Sam Hauser (Virginia)

Nah'Shon Hyland (VCU)

Defensive Player of the Year

Jacob Gilyard (Richmond)

Rookie of the Year

Connor Kochera (William & Mary)

Coach of the Year

Mike Young (Virginia Tech)

First Team

Keve Aluma (Virginia Tech)

Sam Hauser (Virginia)

Nah'Shon Hyland (VCU)

Matt Lewis (James Madison)

Davion Warren (Hampton)

Second Team

Malik Curry (Old Dominion)

Jay Huff (Virginia)

Luke Loewe (William & Mary)

Darius McGhee (Liberty)

Greg Parham (VMI)