Hokies No. 10 seed, face No. 7 Florida in NCAA Tournament

Keith Srakocic/AP
Virginia Tech coach Mike Young applauds with his team in a timeout during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 8:10 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 20:10:49-04

BLACKSBURG (HokieSports.com) – Making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Mike Young's arrival, Virginia Tech men's basketball will be the No. 10 seed in the South Region and will take on seventh-seeded Florida in the first round on Friday.

The game time, TV selection and arena is yet to be determined.

The Hokies (15-6, 9-4 ACC) will be back in The Dance for the first time since 2019, giving them four straight NCAA Tournament berths to their name, with the 2020 tourney not being played due to Covid-19 implications.

This will be the Hokies' 12th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. They are currently 8-11 (.421) in The Dance.

Tech will face a Florida (14-9, 9-7 SEC) team that made it to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, falling to Tennessee (18-8, 10-7), which is seeded No. 5 in the NCAA Tournament, 78-66 in Nashville.

Tech leads the all-time series with Florida, 5-4, and the last time the two faced off was in 1991, a 79-57 win for the Hokies in Orlando, Florida.

The winner of the Hokies and Gators will face the winner of the No. 2 Ohio State (21-8, 12-8 B1G) versus No. 15 Oral Roberts (16-10, 10-5 Summit League) matchup.

