Holiday Duals in full swing

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- It's one of the top tournaments in the country for wrestlers who have not yet reached high school and brings competitors from all across the nation.

The 22nd annual Holiday Duals got underway Thursday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center and continued Friday with more wrestling. Action took place on 36 mats stretched throughout the venue.

The event, put on by Virginia Challenge Wrestling, is for elementary school and middle school wrestlers who want to match-up with the best competition across the USA. Boys and girls are on the mat competing for championships. 74 teams from 48 states are represented at this year's Holiday Duals, widely regarded as the best tournament for this age group in the nation.

Some of the best wrestlers in the world have competed in this event prior to hitting the big stage. Future Olympians and collegiate national champions have wrestled in the Holiday Duals.

The final day of competition gets going at 9:00 AM Saturday.