Hooked on Hope VB provides fun for pediatric cancer families

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Childhood cancer presents numerous obstacles for patients and their families, but one Virginia Beach organization is giving them a chance to get out on the water, catch some memories and leave their problems back on shore.

April 29, 2015 is a date that Mike Robey and his family will never forget.

"That was the day that we heard those words, 'hey, your daughter has cancer,'" he recalled. "At that time, we didn't even know what that meant, but it really shook our world to the core."

There were several factors that helped the Robeys get through that time. Among them, fishing, a hobby they've always enjoyed.

"Something about being out on the water," Mike said. "Just that calmness and seeing mother nature and all the creatures it has and it's just been really, really awesome."

After two and half years of treatment, the Robeys' youngest daughter was cancer free. Her battle has inspired Mike and his family to help others who are fighting battles that are similar to the one they encountered.

"Hooked on Hope was a dream of ours for several years, even before we were done with treatment," he remembered. "We would always go out and do some fishing as a family together."

On April 29, 2018, exactly three years after his daughter's diagnosis, Mike and his family launched Hooked on Hope VB. It's mission is to provide fishing and fun for pediatric cancer families. He and his staff invite those who are navigating through their own battles to pick up a rod and set sail.

"It's been really, really fantastic to be able to kind of give this opportunity to other families that have been through our journey, just to give them something to look forward to other than a clinic visit or a hospital stay," he said.

"For that period of time, it's like cancer didn't exist," added Robert Boyd.

Robert and his family are participants of Hooked on Hope. He and his wife, Gina, have two sons, Oliver and Cyrus. Oliver was diagnosed with lymphoma in August of 2021, but was able to escape the stresses of treatment with a day on the water, which ended up being a fun experience for the entire family.

"For those eight hours, or whatever it was, that we were on the water, it was just a beautiful day and just a chance for us to kind of get away from what has become our reality," Robert noted.

"It could be the mom, could be the dad, could be the siblings," Mike said of those who might get the most out of the experience. "Sometimes it's even the volunteers that are on the boats or on the events with us."

Despite having no fishing experience, Oliver proved to be a natural on the water.

"To my surprise, he continued to reel in fish the entire day," Robert exclaimed. "That in itself, I was kind of blown away by that."

"It was really fun," added Oliver. "I had a great time, had fun catching all the blue fish. It was a pretty fun time just chillaxing."

"Catching fish is a bonus," Mike noted. "When we see these moms or dads and the siblings catching these big fish that are even bigger than them, it's pretty amazing."

Hooked on Hope gives those in need a chance to calm their seas amid life's rough waters. The Boyds and Robeys hope that others will sail away from their own troubles, even if only for a little while.

"You're not alone in this," pointed out Gina. "When it happens to you, you feel isolated, you feel like nobody understands, but then you build a community with other people."

"They're going out there catching memories together," Mike said. "Whether it's a big fish on the line or a hug at the front of the boat, just being together, those are the memories they're going to remember."

Mike estimates that Hooked on Hope has helped approximately 150 families get through their battle with pediatric cancer. To learn more about the organization, click here.