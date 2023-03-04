Watch Now
Hot shooting propels William & Mary men into CAA quarterfinals

WTKR Sports
Posted at 6:07 PM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 18:07:35-05

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTKR) — Behind one of its best offensive performances of the season, the William & Mary men's basketball team cruised its way into the quarterfinals of Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

The Tribe hit 14 three-point shots, the second most they've made this season, to storm past Elon with a 73-51 victory. It is the second time in three games the green and gold got a win over the Phoenix.

Miguel Ayesa paced things for W&M with 23 points, sinking seven triples in the game. Matteus Case and Tyler Rice each finished with 11 points for William & Mary. The 14 made threes were a school-record for a tournament performance and just one shy of breaking the CAA Tournament benchmark.

It is the third win in a row for Dane Fischer's group, the team improving to 13-19 overall.

The win puts the Tribe into the quarterfinals against Hofstra, the top seed in the field. The teams played just once this season, with the Pride coming to Williamsburg and leaving with a 75-62 win.

Tip-off is set for 12:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

