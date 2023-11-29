Hot-shooting Spartans roll past William & Mary

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- In its first home game in more than two weeks, Norfolk State looked right at home in its return to Echols Hall.

Jamarii Thomas scored 23 points and dished out nine assists, pacing the Spartans to a 96-62 win over William & Mary on Tuesday night. The victory improved NSU's record to 5-3, while the Tribe fell to 3-5.

The Spartans scored the first seven points of the game and never looked back, holding a 45-28 advantage at halftime and never looking back. 13 players saw time on the floor as Robert Jones was able to cycle reserves in.

Norfolk State connected on 12 three-pointers, knocking down 57 percent of its shot attempts from beyond the arc (12-21). The Spartans out-rebounded the Tribe, 33-21.

Thomas led five NSU players in double-figures in scoring. Allen Betrand and Christian Ings scored 15 points apiece, Kuluel Mading added 12 points and Jaylani Darden chipped in 10 points. Trey Moss led William & Mary with 20 points.

Norfolk State is back in action Friday at VCU, while the Tribe visit Richmond on Saturday.