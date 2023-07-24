Hot start lifts Lionsbridge FC to first USL League Two national semifinal birth

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WTKR) — From the opening kickoff at TowneBank Stadium, Lionsbridge FC went on the attack and put North Carolina Fusion on its heels.

Andrew Bennett's goal in the fifth minute was followed by a pair of Christian Hatley goals, helping Lionsbridge take the USL League Two Eastern Conference Semifinal match, 3-1.

After securing their first playoff win in club history on Friday, the team locked in their first trip to the national semifinals. Lionsbridge is set to host Ocean City on Friday night.

Up 1-0 in the 11th minute, a throw in was deflected back to Hatley inside the box. The forward never settled the ball, striking from 15 yards out to make it a 2-0 score in the blink of an eye.

He would do it again in the 21st minute of the match, assisted by Yorktown's Isaiah Chisolm to put a cap on Lionsbridge's scoring for the game. NC Fusion scored once in the final seconds of the opening off off a deflection.

Lionsbridge remains unbeaten at home this year, looking to continue that stretch when the Nor'Easters come to TowneBank Stadium on Friday night.