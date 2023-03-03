Howard denies Norfolk State share of MEAC regular season title

WASHINGTON, DC (WTKR)- Norfolk State entered Thursday night with a chance at three straight MEAC regular season championships. Howard erased that hope in convincing fashion.

Kris Bankston and Dana Tate each scored 18 points, but it wasn't nearly enough as the Spartans fell to the Bison in the regular season finale, 87-67. The loss dropped NSU's record to 9-5 in the conference and Robert Jones and company will be the number three seed during next week's MEAC Tournament in Norfolk.

Howard came out of the gate strong, opening up a 27-9 lead with 12:05 remaining in the opening frame. The Bison kept the pressure on and held a 52-25 advantage at the break.

The green and gold scored the first seven points out of the break, but every time the Spartans would get some momentum, Howard would halt it with a big shot. The home team cruised to the win and locked up its first outright MEAC regular season crown since 1987.

Bryce Harris paced Howard off the bench with 22 points, leading four Bison in double figures.

Norfolk State is now 20-10 overall and will open the MEAC Tournament on Thursday at approximately 8:00 PM against sixth-seeded Coppin State.