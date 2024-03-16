Howard ousts Norfolk State from MEAC Tournament in semifinals

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- For the second straight year, Howard has denied Norfolk State the MEAC Tournament championship.

The Bison used a late 13-3 run to pull away and hand the Spartans an 80-74 loss in the MEAC semifinals at the Scope on Friday night. This comes one year after Howard nipped NSU in the conference championship game, 65-64.

It was a nail-biting, back-and-forth contest for most of the night, with neither team taking a double-digit lead until the Bison swelled the advantage to 10 points with 1:18 remaining in the game. The bout featured 14 lead changes in a March-worthy clash.

After Jamarii Thomas tied the game at 16-16 with a three pointer at the 13:19 mark of the opening frame, the green and gold held the advantage for the remainder of the half and grew their lead to as many as seven points. Robert Jones and company went into the locker room on top, 37-31.

Howard would chip away and keep things close, then take the lead back on Marcus Dockery's triple with 8:38 remaining, inching the Bison in front, 53-52. The two rivals would trade the lead throughout the next 4:30 until the score was knotted at 61-61 with 4:00 remaining.

That's when Howard took control. With the Bison up one, Dockery and Elijah Williams connected on back-to-back three-pointers to give the underdogs a 69-62 cushion. Isaiah Warfield's triple with 1:18 remaining gave Howard its biggest lead of the night at 74-64. From there, the Bison were able to keep the Spartans at arm's length and went on to punch their ticket to Saturday's MEAC championship game.

Howard got hot when it needed to, shooting 63 percent in the second half and out-rebounding NSU, 30-19, on the night. The green and gold connected on 17 of their 25 free throw attempts, a tough pill to swallow in a six point loss.

Allen Betrand paced NSU with 16 points. Thomas added 14 points, while Christian Ings chipped in 11 points. Dockery scored a game-high 19 points for Howard.

Norfolk State fell to 22-11. Jones said during his postgame press conference that his squad will accept a bid to play in the Basketball Classic, formerly the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT). A school spokesperson said that nothing is official at this time and that the program is looking at a potential postseason appearance.