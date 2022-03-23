Hunter the latest Monarch to enter transfer portal

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion may be losing another key piece to its puzzle.

Jaylin Hunter entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, the second Monarch to do so this week. The guard just completed his sophomore season. Hunter tells News 3 that he has not ruled out returning to ODU.

Hunter led the team in minutes for the 2021-2022 season, averaging 34.4 per game, and was the Monarchs' fourth-leading scorer at 9.7 points per outing. Hunter's 4.0 assists per contest were good enough to rank seventh in Conference USA and he was among the team leaders in steals as well.

The guard joins junior forward Kalu Ezikpe in considering options outside of ODU, as Ezikpe entered the portal on Monday. If Ezikpe and Hunter both end up finding different programs, Old Dominion would lose its top four scorers from this past season. C.J. Keyser and Austin Trice were the Monarchs' scoring leaders and used up their final years of eligibility.