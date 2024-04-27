Illinois DT Newton headlines Commanders' day two draft picks

DETROIT, MI (WTKR)- A day after selecting Jayden Daniels with their lone first round pick, the Commanders stayed plenty busy on the second day of the NFL Draft.

Washington kicked things off by drafting Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton with overall pick No. 36. Newton was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year with 7.5 sacks and will provide depth behind Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

The Commanders struck a trade with the Eagles, swapping picks 40, 78 and 152 for selections 50, 53 and 161.

With that 50th pick, the burgundy and gold took Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil. This fills a need for the team, which struggled in the secondary last season. Sainristil came away with six interceptions in 2023 to go along with two forced fumbles.

Pick No. 53 saw the team take its first offensive player of the event. Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott will joint Zach Ertz and John Bates in the room and should vie for early playing time. He pulled in 49 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns this past season.

The Commanders opened the third round by opting for TCU offensive guard Brandon Coleman. Coleman started games at tackle and both guard spots for the Horned Frogs and will provide much-needed help on the line after Washington released Charles Leno Jr.

The team's final selection of the night was the draft's last pick, where the burgundy and gold went with Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey. The brother of 49ers' running back Christian McCaffrey was head-and-shoulders above the rest of the Owls' receivers, catching 71 passes for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.

Washington has three picks in the fifth round Saturday and one selection in round seven.