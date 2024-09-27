Inclement weather causes shifts in high school football schedule

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Inclement weather is causing high school football teams to jumble up schedules once again.

With heavy rains moving into Hampton Roads on Friday, multiple games have been postponed to Saturday. At least six contests have been moved from Friday night to Saturday afternoon, with one game already slated for the weekend having its kickoff time delayed to help accommodate the new slate.

Here are the games that have been moved to Saturday:

Woodside vs. Heritage - Sat., 11:00 a.m.

Lake Taylor vs. Maury - Sat., 12:00 p.m.

Churchland vs. Norview - Sat., 12:00 p.m.

Warhill vs. New Kent - Sat., 12:00 p.m.

Granby vs. Booker T. Washington - Sat., 2:00 p.m.

Indian River vs. Deep Creek - Sat., 2:00 p.m.

Additionally, Poquoson's home game with Tabb will start at 8:00 p.m. instead of its original 7:00 p.m. start on Friday night. Hampton vs. Denbigh was delayed from a 12:00 p.m. start to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

This story will continue to be updated as games are delayed/postponed.