Indian River boys volleyball looks to finish the job in 2022

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- To find some of the best boys volleyball in the state of Virginia, look no further than Indian River.

The Braves are the lone unbeaten boys team remaining in the area and kept rolling on Tuesday night with a 3-0 victory over King's Fork. The victory improved the squad to 16-0 as they look to put a strong cap on the regular season.

Players and coaches, however, know that a perfect regular season only means so much. 2021 saw Indian River go 24-0 before falling in the Region 5A tournament to Hickory in a five-set thriller. That defeat at the hands of the Hawks is still fresh in the Braves' minds and they use it to channel a little bit of motivation.

"24-0 does not matter if you lose at the end of the season," said Indian River senior outside hitter Matt Sheppard. "We are not here for winning regular season games. We are here to be going to regional tournaments, regional championships and state championships."

"They're all very hungry," Braves' head coach Matt Lawrence added. "We talk about it all the time about how that last game last year, we don't want that to happen this year and just staying hungry. We talk about it before every game and before every practice. Get better today, because what happened last year we don't want to happen to us again this year."

Indian River heads to Ocean Lakes on Wednesday night for a marquee match-up with the Dolphins.