Indian River product James leaving Old Dominion football

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- LaMareon James spent his entire football career thus far calling Hampton Roads home. Now he'll venture outside the 757 to cap off his college playing days.

The Indian River product announced Friday that he will enter the transfer portal, ending his three year stay at Old Dominion.

"My journey isn't over," James said in a statement he released through social media, after thanking God, coaches, teammates, training staff and academic support staff.

James put together his best season as a defensive back in 2023, coming up with one interception, breaking up eight passes, forcing two fumbles and recovering four fumbles. His biggest game came against Wake Forest on September 16, when he returned both a fumble and an interception for touchdowns in the Monarchs' 27-24 loss to the Demon Deacons. The following week, his pick in the endzone on a two-point conversion try sealed a nail-biting win over Texas A&M-Commerce (interceptions on two-point conversion attempts do not count as statistics). He also ranked sixth on the ODU roster with 59 total tackles on the year.

The former Brave also established himself as a dangerous kick returner. 2021 saw James return two kickoffs for touchdowns, including a 100-yard return to open the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

James is one of nearly two dozen Monarchs to enter their names into the transfer portal since the end of the regular season. Defensive back Terry Jones and linebacker Shawn Asbury have both found their new homes at Indiana, while running back Kadarius Calloway has committed to California. All three made their respective choices known on social media earlier this week. In addition, wide receiver Javon Harvey quickly announced his commitment to Texas A&M.

The cornerback has become a fan favorite in Norfolk. His brand, "Scud," caught fire in the locker room and with some of the fanbase as they cheered on James. His departure means that ODU will lose five of its top six tacklers from this past season's defense.

Old Dominion finished the 2023 season with a 6-7 record, capped off by a 38-35 overtime loss to Western Kentucky in the Famous Toastery Bowl.