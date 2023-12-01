Indian River sets sights on powerhouse Maury in state semifinals

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Not since 2015 has Indian River tasted the state semifinals, but this year's version of the Braves is still playing after a dramatic region championship win.

Noah Martinez's 28 yard field goal with eight seconds left pushed Indian River past previously-unbeaten Green Run last Friday, 10-7, in the Region 5A championship game, punching the Braves' ticket to the Class 5's final four.

"When I took the job a year ago, we had a mantra, 'earn it,'" head coach Brandon Carr said. "We definitely have earned the right to be here right now, so we're very excited to be here."

"It was a good feeling," senior quarterback Tyler Allison added. "Two years ago we lost to Green Run. It was a good feeling to come back and beat them."

It gets no easier for the Braves, who get Maury in the Class 5 state semifinals on Saturday. The Commodores are a perfect 13-0 and have been dominant throughout the season. Indian River, however, is choosing to just focus on itself.

"We're just going to focus on us doing it, executing our game plan, playing for one, playing for IR and get the job done," Carr noted.

Indian River enters the match-up with a 10-3 record and on a seven game winning streak. Two of the Braves three defeats came on the final play of the game, so they're used to being in close battles and have found a way to have them go in their favor throughout recent weeks.

Indian River and Maury kick off at 2:00 PM Saturday afternoon at Powhatan Field in Norfolk.