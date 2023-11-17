Indian River's Selby speeds to success

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Look across the entire country and it would be hard to find a high school sprinter as talented as Brianna Selby.

The Indian River senior has taken home multiple state and national championships throughout her high school career. It was winning at an early age that pulled her into track and field.

"I didn't make it in any sports in my other grades," she recalled. "I just thought track was good because I was beating all the other runners."

She hasn't stopped. The senior sprinter is now a superstar and working on improving every year, but everything seemed to come together during her junior season.

"Last year was the year that I really saw it just click," remembered Indian River assistant track coach Fatima Joyner. "Everything came together. Brianna just really began to understand how good she really is."

"That first time I ran 11.2 (seconds in the 100 meter dash), I was like 'oh I got this in the bag,' so it was good," she said.

Selby runs the 100 meter and 200 meter dashes outdoors, boasting personal bests of 11.2 seconds and 23.6 seconds respectively. Indoor sees her run the 55 meter dash, in which she has clocked 6.8 seconds.

Next fall, she'll take her talents to the west coast and run for the University of Southern California. Track and field, however, has already taken her plenty of places, such as New York, Philadelphia and Boston.

"Boston, New Balance (nationals)," Brianna said of a memorable trip. "I would say that was my first indoor New Balance, so it was a great accomplishment for me because I won so it was good."

With stardom comes responsibility. Her teammates look to her as she leads the pack, striving to improve as well.

"Basically, just pushing them in practice," she said of how she leads. "If I see one behind, I just try to help them out."

"Everyone gets better because of Brianna," added Joyner. "They're chasing after her and also she's a leader. In practice, her giving her all makes everyone else give that much more."

Exciting times lie ahead for the sprinter as she tackles the college level, but before she heads across the country, she's hoping to put a successful cap on her high school career.

"I really can see Brianna being a national champion again, indoor and outdoor, and then also maybe competing in junior nationals and maybe the Olympic Trials," Joyner said. "She's just that good."

"I want to win New Balance indoor and outdoor, I want to win VA Showcase and I want to PR in my events," Selby said of her goals for this season.

Brianna picked USC over Tennessee and Georgia.

If you have a nominee for Student-Athlete of the Week, just send an email to marc.davis@ wtkr.com.