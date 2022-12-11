Watch Now
Injured James takes final snap of Phoebus title game

Nolan James helped onto field
Posted at 10:40 PM, Dec 10, 2022
LYNCHBURG, VA (WTKR)- Nolan James was set to be out for Phoebus’s state title game, but despite a season-ending injury, still got onto the field.

The Phantoms inserted James at quarterback to take the final snap of their 48-7 win over Heritage in the Class 3 state championship game on Saturday in Lynchburg.

"It meant everything," James said. "Just the brotherhood, the family. These guys, they did it. They told me they were going to do it so I could get in there and get the last knee and my defense did it at the end and got me the ball back."

"It was special," head coach Jeremy Blunt said of that moment for James. "Everybody was happy that he was able to do it. Special moment, man, I'll never forget it."

James suffered a leg injury early during last weekend’s state semifinal win over Brentsville District.

