Inspirational wrestler Lattimore set to compete in college

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Since winning the state wrestling title back in February, things have been a bit of a whirlwind for Adonis Lattimore.

"Different interviews, speaking engagements," Lattimore says of his activities. "It's been a whole bunch of stuff and now getting ready for graduation."

You'll recall the wrestler's story. Born without his right leg, most of his left leg and only one fully functioning arm, Lattimore won the Class 6 state wrestling championship at 106 lbs. The end of high school, however, does not also mark the end of his wrestling career. He'll take his state championship pedigree and skill set to the University of Nebraska-Kearney in the fall.

"I took an official visit out and I just loved the atmosphere there and fell in love with the campus," he recalled. "I decided to take my ventures there to Nebraska-Kearney."

That will take Adonis from Coastal Virginia to the Great Plains, where the sport may be played by the same rules, but his surroundings will be a little bit different.

"Luckily, the area is a little bit more metro than I first thought, but it's nothing compared to here," he laughed.

Lattimore's journey has been chalked full of defying adversity. The next chapter will be the latest example as he'll take the mat for the 2022 Division II National Champions. It's a feat that's leaving even him a little bit surprised.

"At first, I was kind of thinking on just going to college to continue my education, but out in the back of my mind I still wanted to wrestle," he said. "To get this opportunity to wrestle for the D-II national champs is something amazing that I didn't even imagine coming."

As always, his goals will be high, as he doesn't plan on taking a fall, neither on nor off the mat. Adonis hopes to become an Academic All-American, an All-American in wresting and receive a degree in computer science.

Lattimore graduated from Landstown on Wednesday night and will depart for Nebraska-Kearney in mid-August.