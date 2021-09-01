Introducing the Chartway O.D.U. Football Coach’s Show to air weekly on News 3

NORFOLK, Va. - News 3 has announced a partnership with Old Dominion University Athletics to produce and broadcast the Chartway O.D.U. Football Coach’s Show!

The show will air every week during the college football season starting Thursday, September 2.

“There is a lot of excitement surrounding Old Dominion Football this season and we’re proud to continue our partnership with O.D.U. This show will provide unique insight and information for our viewers and fans of O.D.U. football,” said Stephen Hayes, vice president and general manager.

The first airing of the Chartway O.D.U. Football Coach’s Show will air on Thursday, September 2 as the Monarchs open the season Friday night, September 3 against Wake Forest University.

For the remainder of the season, the show will air Friday nights at 7:30 p.m., on WTKR, then again the following morning at 11 a.m.. on WGNT 27.

“Our program is excited about the partnership with WTKR. I believe that our coach’s show can be a great source of information for Monarch Nation within the Hampton Roads region,” said ODU Head Football Coach Ricky Rahne . “I’m looking forward to working with News 3 Sports Director Marc Davis to make this a show that people make part of their weekly ritual."

Each week you will hear from Coach Rahne on the season, what to expect from ODU's next opponent and to get an inside look at all things concerning Monarch Football. You will also get a chance to get to know the players in one on one conversations.

Expect highlights of the new stadium like learning what the best seat in the house is and what food are they serving at the stadium with new concessions this year.

Click here for more News 3 Sports coverage