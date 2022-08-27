Iverson's number 10 retired by Bethel football

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Allen Iverson is the most famous Bethel sports figure, not only for his basketball skills, but for his work on the gridiron as well. Friday saw the Bruins honoring The Answer.

Iverson's number 10 football jersey was retired by Bethel during halftime of Friday's football game against Nansemond River at Darling Stadium. He led the Bruins to a state championship as a quarterback in 1992.

"The thing I get out of it the most is just to motivate other people, to motivate grown-ups as well as kids to show that anything possible and you can come to this place right here and go to the top of the world," he said.

The Bethel alum's green jersey will be displayed in the Bruins' gymnasium that bares his name, while Iverson was presented with his white number 10 jersey as a keepsake.

Bethel fell to Nansemond River on Friday, 20-6.