Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Iverson's number 10 retired by Bethel football

Allen Iverson jersey
Posted at 12:20 AM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 00:20:05-04

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Allen Iverson is the most famous Bethel sports figure, not only for his basketball skills, but for his work on the gridiron as well. Friday saw the Bruins honoring The Answer.

Iverson's number 10 football jersey was retired by Bethel during halftime of Friday's football game against Nansemond River at Darling Stadium. He led the Bruins to a state championship as a quarterback in 1992.

"The thing I get out of it the most is just to motivate other people, to motivate grown-ups as well as kids to show that anything possible and you can come to this place right here and go to the top of the world," he said.

The Bethel alum's green jersey will be displayed in the Bruins' gymnasium that bares his name, while Iverson was presented with his white number 10 jersey as a keepsake.

Bethel fell to Nansemond River on Friday, 20-6.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

download (4).png

News 3 Everyday Hero

Vote Now: Everyday Hero Humanitarian Award!