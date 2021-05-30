James Madison softball reaches first Women's College World Series

COLUMBIA, Mo. (JMUSports.com) – Oklahoma City Bound! James Madison made history on Sunday, securing its first berth in the Women's College World Series with a 7-2 triumph at No. 8 Missouri to win the Columbia Super Regional at the Mizzou Softball Stadium.

The Dukes improved to 39-2 and will face top-seeded Oklahoma next Thursday at noon on ESPN in the opening game of the WCWS. The Tigers ended their season at 42-17.

JMU becomes the first school not from a power five conference to reach the Women's College World Series since Louisiana achieved the feat back in 2014.

It's also the first time since 2012 that a non-seeded team will play in Oklahoma City, as JMU and Georgia join the 2012 LSU and South Florida squads.

After recording just one hit with two batters reaching base through three innings, the JMU bats came alive in the latter half, as the Dukes registered 11 hits with 15 safely reaching base over the final four innings.

JMU tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth, took a 3-1 lead in the fifth and went off in the seventh, bringing home four runners.