Watch
Sports

Actions

James Madison softball reaches first Women's College World Series

items.[0].image.alt
Colin E. Braley/AP
James Madison catcher Lauren Bernett (22) and pitcher Odicci Alexander (3) celebrate their 2-1 win over Missouri during a NCAA softball game on Friday, May 28, 2021 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
James Madison Missouri Softball
Posted at 2:50 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 14:50:19-04

COLUMBIA, Mo. (JMUSports.com) – Oklahoma City Bound! James Madison made history on Sunday, securing its first berth in the Women's College World Series with a 7-2 triumph at No. 8 Missouri to win the Columbia Super Regional at the Mizzou Softball Stadium.

The Dukes improved to 39-2 and will face top-seeded Oklahoma next Thursday at noon on ESPN in the opening game of the WCWS. The Tigers ended their season at 42-17.

JMU becomes the first school not from a power five conference to reach the Women's College World Series since Louisiana achieved the feat back in 2014.

It's also the first time since 2012 that a non-seeded team will play in Oklahoma City, as JMU and Georgia join the 2012 LSU and South Florida squads.

After recording just one hit with two batters reaching base through three innings, the JMU bats came alive in the latter half, as the Dukes registered 11 hits with 15 safely reaching base over the final four innings.

JMU tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth, took a 3-1 lead in the fifth and went off in the seventh, bringing home four runners.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections