Jeff Jones returning to Old Dominion athletics as coaching mentor

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Once a coach, always a coach.

Just a few months after retiring as Old Dominion men's basketball's leader, Jeff Jones is returning to ODU's athletic department. The school announced on Thursday that the longtime basketball coach will be a mentor for the coaching staffs of the Monarchs' 18 athletic programs.

“Jeff will be working with our head coaches, as well as our assistants, helping them through the year in any capacity they may feel would be beneficial personally and professionally,” said ODU athletic director Dr. Wood Selig in the school's release.

Jones stepped away from the sidelines in February after dealing with a heart attack in December of 2023 during the team's trip to Hawaii. He was also required to return to treatment for prostate cancer.

He spent 11 seasons as the silver and blue's head coach, leading the program to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019 and 203 wins over his tenure.

"We all know coaching is a great profession, but it’s also a tough profession," Jones said in the release. "If I can somehow lift them up, support them, that’s what I hope to do. For the young coaches, if they need help in their career development, that’s exactly what my new role is designed to do."

Jones enjoyed successful stops at Virginia and American prior to arriving at Old Dominion, leading the Cavaliers to the 1992 NIT title, a Sweet 16 appearance in 1993 and the Elite Eight in 1995. He amassed a career mark of 560-418, tied for 91st all-time in wins.

He's also been active off the court throughout his coaching career. Jones has constantly worked with Coaches vs. Cancer and the American Cancer Society while on the sidelines. He's also made three trips to military bases overseas for Operation Hardwood, where college coaches lead troops in basketball clinics and tournaments. Jones visited Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait.

“It’s not my intention to be doling out advice," he said. "My intention is more to be a good listener, a good sounding board, and do whatever I can to help.”

Former ODU point guard Mike Jones was named the team's head coach in March. The Monarchs tip their season off on Nov. 4 against Buffalo at Chartway Arena.