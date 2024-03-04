Jenkins earns All-Sun Belt Second Team honors

NORFOLK, VA (WTRK)- In a season where there have been more discouragements than bright spots, Chaunce Jenkins gave Old Dominion fans something to cheer about Monday.

Jenkins was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team, the conference announced. It marks the second straight year he's earned All-Sun Belt honors.

The Newport News native led ODU with 16.2 points per game, good enough for fourth in the conference. He would also lead the roster in assists, three-pointers made, field goals made and free throws made. Jenkins dropped a career-high 27 points on January 6 at Arkansas State.

The silver and blue have gone through a roller-coaster of a season. They finished their schedule 7-24, 3-15 in the Sun Belt, and underwent a coaching change last week. With the sub-par campaign and the change at the top, questions exist as to who will return to the roster for next season. Jenkins says he's concentrating on what's right in front of him.

"I haven't really thought too much into my future as far as right now," Jenkins said Sunday afternoon. "I'm definitely focused on finishing out this season on a strong note."

The Monarchs open Sun Belt Tournament play Tuesday night against Texas State at 8:30 PM. Old Dominion enters as the 14th seed and is facing the same Bobcats team that ended its season in 2023.