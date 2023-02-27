Jenkins, Young earn All-Sun Belt honors

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- As the Sun Belt Conference Tournament approaches, the league announced its All-Sun Belt honorees on Monday afternoon, with the silver and blue represented on both the men's and women's side.

Sophomore guard Chaunce Jenkins was named to the All-Conference Third Team, while Lady Monarch senior forward Amari Young earned second team honors.

Jenkins currently leads Old Dominion with 13.8 points and 2.9 assists per game. He posted five performances of 20 points or more, including a career-high 24 points in the Charleston Classic against Virginia Tech back in November. He may have saved his best for the most crucial time, however, averaging 19.5 points, six boards and 4.5 assists during the final week of the regular season, leading the Monarchs to wins over the Sun Belt's top two teams in Southern Mississippi and Marshall.

Young led the ODU women with 11.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest. She surpassed the 1,500 career point and 1,000 career rebound mark during her senior year and currently fifth on the program's all-time rebounding list. The senior recorded eight double-doubles this season and scored in double figures in 20 of the 29 games in which she played.

The Monarch men open Sun Belt Tournament play on Thursday at 6:00 against either Texas State or Georgia State. The women begin their hopeful tournament march on Wednesday at 3:00 against the winner of Georgia State-South Alabama.