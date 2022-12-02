Jennings latest Monarch to enter transfer portal

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Days after Old Dominion running back Blake Watson announced he has entered the transfer portal, one of the Monarchs' biggest weapons through the air has followed suit.

Wide receiver Ali Jennings announced that he's also entering the portal on Thursday, declaring his intentions on social media.

"There [have] been ups and downs but I'm thankful for every moment," Jennings said in his statement. "I don't regret a thing."

"I want to thank my coaches, the fans, and support staff here at ODU because they helped me find my love for the game again."

Jennings made the announcement on the same day that he was named first team All-Sun Belt Conference. He led Old Dominion with 54 receptions for 959 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. His nine receiving touchdowns and 106.6 receiving yards per game led the Sun Belt, while his average yardage per game was good enough for third in the country. At one point during the season, he scored a touchdown in seven straight games.

"As far as my future, the NFL has been a dream of mine since I was 5 years old but the timing is not right," Jennings continued in his statement. "I will be returning to school as a grad-transfer to finish what I started."

A Richmond native, Jennings spent his first two collegiate seasons at West Virginia before transferring to Old Dominion. He posted a pair of three touchdown games while in a Monarch uniform- 2021's regular season finale against Charlotte and the second game of this season at East Carolina.

Jennings joins Watson, Robert Kennedy, Keshawn Lynch and Damion Charity as Monarchs who have announced their intention to transfer.