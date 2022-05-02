Watch
Sports

Actions

JMU cancels remainder of softball season after death of teammate

Odicci Alexander, Lauren Bernett, Lynsey Meeks
Sue Ogrocki/AP
James Madison's Odicci Alexander, center, stands with teammates Lauren Bernett (22) and Lynsey Meeks (24) as she is taken out as pitcher in the fifth inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game against Oklahoma, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Odicci Alexander, Lauren Bernett, Lynsey Meeks
Posted at 10:30 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 10:30:09-04

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison University has canceled the remainder of its softball season after a teammate died last Monday.

Following the recent death of Lauren Bernett, who was a sophomore catcher, on April 25, the final games of the season have been canceled.

"This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly," JMU Head Coach Loren LaPorte said. "We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week. We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren's memory while finishing the academic semester strong. Most importantly, we're thinking about our graduating seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt conclusion. We will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes at James Madison University."

The cancellations include a contest on May 3 against Virginia and a three-game league series on May 6 and 7 against Elon. According to JMU, the conference games vs. Elon are counted as "no contests" and there will be no adjustments made to the league standings.

This decision comes after five games were previously called off last week, including a Wednesday doubleheader against Longwood and a weekend series with Delaware.

JMU now concludes its season at 21-21 overall and 10-5 in conference play. The Dukes won their final five games of the season.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home