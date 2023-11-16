JMU postseason waiver request denied by NCAA

HARRISONBURG, VA (WTKR)- James Madison football's postseason hopes were dealt a serious blow Wednesday night as the Dukes will now hope that not enough FBS teams qualify for bowl games this year.

The NCAA informed JMU that it's request to receive a postseason waiver has been denied. The Dukes asked for relief from NCAA bylaws restricting direct access to bowl eligibility for second-year reclassifying institutions. They made the jump from FCS to FBS last year.

“We’re obviously disappointed in the outcome of the NCAA’s review of our request for bowl relief," a JMU Athletics statement read. "We’re saddened for our university community and, in particular, we’re devastated for our football program, the coaches and student-athletes who have orchestrated an amazing season and earned the opportunity."

The NCAA Division I Board Administration Committee made the decision Wednesday night, agreeing with three other committees that had previously considered the issue.

James Madison has handled its transition to the FBS level quite well. Saturday's victory over Georgia State marked the program's 13th victory in a row and the Dukes are one of seven current FBS programs that are unbeaten in 2023. JMU is 10-0, 6-0 in Sun Belt play. They are also prohibited from playing in the conference title game.

The team could still find itself in a bowl game. If not enough squads pick up at least six victories, James Madison would be able to take one of the available spots. 82 postseason positions are up for grabs in 41 bowl contests.

Despite Wednesday's news, it's still an exciting weekend for James Madison football. The school will host ESPN's College GameDay for the third time in program history Saturday ahead of its contest against Appalachian State.

"As we turn the page, we have an incredible week lined up with College GameDay here and our final home game, so we’re focused on maximizing these moments for our university and celebrating our senior class,” the program's statement read.

Jacksonville State and Tarleton State also had respective waiver requests denied Wednesday night.

