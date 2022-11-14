JMU sends Old Dominion to fourth straight loss

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- In a battle of two teams looking to snap respective three game losing streaks, Old Dominion's offense was nowhere to be found.

The Monarchs kicked a field goal near the end of the first half, but those three points were all they could muster as Old Dominion fell to James Madison, 37-3, in front of a sold-out crowd at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday. The loss drops ODU to 3-7, 2-4 in Sun Belt play.

In the first meeting since 2012 between the two schools, the Dukes overpowered their in-state foes. JMU held a 17-3 halftime lead and scored 10 quick points at the beginning of the third quarter, capped off by a Jailin Walker interception return for a touchdown.

Old Dominion was out-gained in total offensive yards, 492-227. The Monarchs were held to 78 rushing yards and converted on just four of 13 third downs.

ODU has been held without a touchdown for the last 10 quarters, scoring just six points during that span. Since scoring 49 points in a win over Coastal Carolina, the Monarchs have scored 43 points combined over their next four games.

Hayden Wolff completed 12 of his 22 pass attempts for 112 yards and two interceptions. He was replaced by Brendon Clark late in the game, who made his first appearance in an Old Dominion uniform. When asked if Clark could take practice reps with the first team or start next Saturday after the game, head coach Ricky Rahne replied that he would evaluate the film to determine who will start at each position.

JMU's Todd Centeio completed 18 of his 21 pass attempts for 304 yards. He also rushed for 17 yards and a touchdown.

Old Dominion returns to action on Saturday at Appalachian State. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM.