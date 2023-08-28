Joe Boone Beach Wrestling Extravaganza hits Ocean View

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Beach Wrestling is a sport that is quickly growing, according to those familiar with the activity, and that was on display at Ocean View Fishing Pier this weekend.

The inaugural Joe Boone Beach Wrestling Extravaganza hit the sand and provided a fun, competitive atmosphere Saturday morning at the pier. Wrestlers of all ages and all skill levels came out to try their hands at the up and coming sport.

Awards were handed out for all weight classes in all divisions. Every age from youth to masters was represented, showcasing multiple generations of wrestlers. Organizers expect the event to grow in the future as it continues to be held in Ocean View.

Beach wrestling features two competitors in a circle with the first to reach three points claiming victory. Wrestlers earn a point when they take their opponents down. If a wrestler hits his/her back, the match is over.

The event honored the late Joe Boone, who was a standout wrestler at Granby High School and went on to wrestle in college at the University of Oklahoma. Boone lost his first high school wrestling match, but that would be the only defeat he would suffer at Granby, going on to claim three state titles. He coached collegiately at Tennessee.

The Joe Boone Beach Wrestling Extravaganza was more than just wrestling. A school supply drive was held Saturday, followed by a fishing tournament on the pier Sunday.

Frank Lipoli, who has spearheaded the arrival of beach wrestling in Hampton Roads, says that plenty more events are planned for the future.